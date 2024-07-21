Scott McTominay Erik ten HagGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Erik ten Hag delivers his verdict on Scott McTominay's Man Utd future amid interest from Fulham and Tottenham

Erik ten HagScott McTominayTransfersManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFulhamTottenham

Erik ten Hag shared an update on Scott McTominay's Manchester United future amid interest from Fulham and Tottenham.

  • McTominay attracts interest from several suitors
  • Was one of the better performers for United last season
  • Ten Hag spoke about his future at Old Trafford
