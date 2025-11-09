AFP
Enzo Maresca admits he was 'very worried' about facing 20th-placed Wolves as Chelsea manager thanks Estevao Willian for leading Blues to victory
Back-to-back league wins for Chelsea
After beating Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, the Blues registered a second consecutive victory as they thrashed relegation-threatened Wolves at Stamford Bridge. Maresca's side were the dominant right from the off and came close to breaking the deadlock on quite a few occasions in the first half. Captain Enzo Fernandez was the star as he ran the show from the middle of the park.
Chelsea finally broke the deadlock shortly after the break courtesy of Malo Gusto's strike, before Joao Pedro doubled the lead. Pedro Neto then scored a third goal to seal an important victory. The three points helped them to climb up to the second in the standings and they are now six points behind league leaders Arsenal.
Manchester United flop Alejandro Garnacho, who is now regularly featuring in Maresca's starting lineup, starred with a couple of assists as the Argentine is slowly regaining his long-lost form after gaining full faith of the head coach.
Maresca reveals pre-match concern
Speaking to reporters after the game, Blues boss Maresca made a surprise claim that he was afraid to face rock bottom Wolves. The Italian coach said: "I was very worried before this game. These are the worst games, they're tricky. Everyone is thinking it's going to be easy. I can understand first half people were not happy because we didn't score. Then, when Estevao came on the energy raised because people love that kind of player."
Maresca heaped further praise on youngster Estevao, who came on as a substitute in the second half. The coach added: "You can see his talent. We are trying to help him to adapt and give him the right minutes. "He arrived from Brazil, he needs time to adapt, but he's going to start games for us in the future. He arrived from a club where he was not training 100 percent so his physical condition was not good. Slowly, now he is better. He knows that to play with us he needs to be good on the ball and off the ball otherwise, he's not going to play. We are very happy with him."
Caretaker manager Collins praises Wolves'
After yet another loss in the league, Wolves caretaker manager James Collins said: "The boys are together and are working hard. There's not little cliques, they're very, very together. There's work to do, we've got to improve. There's a lot of games left. Our season is not going to be defined by Chelsea away."
Fernandez ruled out of action for Argentina
After starring in Chelsea's win and bagging the player-of-the-match award, Fernandez revealed that he has been struggling with an injury and won't be available for Argentina in their friendly matches during the international break. The Blues skipper said: "I will not be available with Argentina. I was just talking to the medical team because I had a problem with my knee in the last four months. I came with a bone edema that got worse in the last weeks and months because we played a lot of games. I think the most important thing is coming to the end of the season and I think it's good to make this decision together. Always respecting the doctors and everything."
Maresca will now hope that his captain recovers from his injury soon during the break and takes the field against Burnley on November 22.
