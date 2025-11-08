Chelsea player ratings vs Wolves: Alejandro Garnacho is starting to cook and Enzo Fernandez runs the show as Blues cruise into second place

Chelsea looked threatening early on, with captain Enzo Fernandez at the heart of everything for the Blues in the first half. The Argentine forced Sam Johnstone into action in the third minute as the midfielder's free-kick looked to be looping into the far corner.

Johnstone was required again minutes later, this time to deny Alejandro Garnacho after the winger was played in brilliantly by compatriot Fernandez. The former Manchester United winger should have perhaps done better as Chelsea pushed for the breakthrough.

And it was Fernandez again who was playing a central role for the west London side, this time as he came close to scoring an Olimpico. Johnstone was left stranded as the 24-year-old's corner lofted over the Wolves shotstopper, and it took a Toti Gomes clearance off the line to prevent a stunning opener.

Chelsea continued to push for the opener, and finally found the breakthrough shortly after the restart. Garnacho worked the ball onto his right and played an inch-perfect cross from the left for Gusto to head in his first ever senior goal.

Midway through the second half and Joao Pedro doubled Chelsea's advantage. Estevao, who'd been on the pitch for 68 seconds, played a low cross into the box that was deflected into the path of Pedro, who made no mistake from close range.

Garnacho was again involved in Chelsea's third as the Argentine broke down the left. The summer signing sped away from two Wolves defenders before presenting Pedro Neto with a simple finish for the Portuguese winger to net his third league goal of the season.

Chelsea could ultimately have put up a big score against Wolves as Marc Guiu missed a couple of late chances but the Blues will have been thrilled with what proved to be a comfortable home win.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...