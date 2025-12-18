Getty/GOAL
Enzo Maresca to Man City?! Chelsea boss high on club's list of potential Pep Guardiola replacements after Stamford Bridge rant
Guardiola contract: Will deal at the Etihad be broken?
The Athletic reports on how City are busy drawing up contingency plans for 2026. There remains the threat of Guardiola, who is under contract until 2027, walking away at the end of the current campaign.
Sources have said that there is “a growing anticipation of this being Guardiola’s last season at City”, with “a firm decision likely be made closer to the campaign finishing”. The Blues are eager to ensure that they have a suitable heir to Guardiola’s throne lined up.
Maresca is said to have retained “admirers in the hierarchy” at the Etihad and “is expected to figure prominently if a vacancy arises”. He would not be the only candidate under consideration, but is registering on the recruitment radar.
- Getty
Guardiola intends to take a break when leaving City
City acknowledge that Guardiola tends to leave things “relatively late before determining his future”, meaning that all bases need to be covered. The Athletic claims that the Financial Fair Play (FFP) case which continues to cast a cloud over the blue half of Manchester, with more than 115 charges involved there, does not have “any bearing on Guardiola’s situation”.
He has previously hinted at taking a break from management once the City chapter of his distinguished career is closed. Guardiola has said, having been in England since 2016: “After my contract with City, I’m going to stop. I am sure. I don’t know if I’m going to retire, but I’m going to take a break.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
What Maresca said in 'worst 48 hours' outburst
Maresca, who has been calling the shots at Stamford Bridge since 2024, would be a logical option to take over from Guardiola. He worked with City’s U21 team in the 2020-21 campaign, before returning as a first-team assistant following a brief stint in charge of Parma in his homeland.
He is under contract in west London until 2029, with Chelsea boasting a 12-month extension option in those terms. Questions have, however, been asked of Maresca’s future after he appeared to question the support that he is receiving from top brass at Stamford Bridge.
He said ahead of a 2-0 victory over Everton, which brought a four-match winless run to a close: “The way the players want to learn has been fantastic and this is the reason why I praise them - because with so many problems, they are doing very well after a complicated week. Since I joined the club, the last 48 hours have been the worst because many people didn't support us.”
He added: “Worst 48 hours since I joined the club because people didn't support me and the team.” Maresca went on to say when asked to identify those that do not have his back: “In general. In general. I love the fans and we are very happy with the fans.”
- Getty Images Sport
Kompany another mooted successor to Guardiola
Guardiola would appear to be in favour of a familiar face stepping into his shoes at the Etihad. He recently said of Maresca, who has delivered major silverware to Chelsea: “Look what happened after Leeds [a 3-1 defeat for the Blues]. One of the best managers in the world, Enzo Maresca, I know him quite well but, the job he has done at Chelsea does not get enough credit.
“Winning the Club World Cup, Conference League, qualification for the Champions League in a league that is so tough with a young team. It is exceptional. And he rotated and look what happened?”
Vincent Kompany is another coach with strong ties to City - as a former Premier League title-winning captain of the club - that has been mooted as a potential successor to Guardiola. The ex-Belgium international is currently working with Harry Kane and Co at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
Advertisement