England women's player ratings vs Sweden: Hannah Hampton and Lucy Bronze come up big in nerve-plagued penalty shootout to save Lionesses from the jaws of a Euro 2025 exit

Sarina Wiegman's side looked destined for a quarter-final exit until an incredible finale secured a place in next week's semi-final against Italy.

England’s European Championship title defence remains alive - somehow. The Lionesses survived by the skin of their teeth in the quarter-finals against Sweden, recovering from an awful start which left them 2-0 down to score twice in three late second half minutes before winning a penalty shootout plagued with nerves 3-2 in sudden death.

There were just two minutes on the clock when Sweden took the lead in a game that, in truth, they absolutely should have won. Peter Gerhardsson’s side exploited the lack of pace and composure in England’s defence throughout the first half in particular, with goals from Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius punishing sloppy play from the holders and putting their title defence on the brink of collapse.

Sarina Wiegman took a long time to make substitutions and the impact they made when finally brought on the pitch had many lamenting the hesitation, as they changed the game dramatically. Within moments of stepping on the pitch, Chloe Kelly whipped in a wonderful cross for Lucy Bronze to head home - two minutes later, she delivered another which was latched onto and finished clinically by teenager Michelle Agyemang.

Article continues below

It sent the tie to extra time, where England had to ride their luck a little. With players in white shirts often hobbling around, Sweden were in control for large parts of the additional half hour, until it concluded without a goal. Via the lottery of the penalty shootout their fates would be decided, then, and it was England - after just five of 14 spot-kicks were converted - who somehow completely the great escape, with 18-year-old Smilla Holmberg drawing the short straw with the final miss after both Jennifer Falk and Sofia Jakobsson wasted chances to win it.

In a manner reminiscent of their shootout victory over Nigeria in the last 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the Lionesses’ bid for this title is somehow still on - with Italy next up in the semi-finals.

GOAL rates England's players from Stadion Letzigrund...