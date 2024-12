Edoardo Bove set to undergo internal defibrillator operation to END career in Italy after Fiorentina star's terrifying collapse against Inter in Serie A - as midfielder faces same uncertainty as Christian Eriksen E. Bove C. Eriksen Fiorentina Manchester United Premier League Serie A

Fiorentina star Edoardo Bove has reportedly decided to undergo surgery for an internal defibrillator implant, effectively ending his career in Italy.