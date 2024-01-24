'That does appeal to me' - Roy Keane makes strong pitch for return to management but Ireland & Man Utd legend says 'it's got to be the right challenge'

Soham Mukherjee
Roy Keane 2023Getty
Manchester UnitedRoy KeanePremier LeagueTransfersIreland

Roy Keane has made a strong pitch to return to management, but the Manchester United legend insists that "it's got to be the right challenge".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Keane is open to returning to management
  • Had earlier worked with the Irish national team
  • United legend waiting for the right opportunity

Editors' Picks