Erik ten Hag and Diogo DalotGetty Images
Richard Mills

Diogo Dalot disagrees with Erik ten Hag by claiming Man Utd are taking 'too many risks' when defending

Diogo DalotManchester UnitedErik ten HagBournemouth vs Manchester UnitedPremier League

Diogo Dalot appeared to disagree with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag by suggesting he's concerned about their defence after the Bournemouth draw.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Manchester United draw 2-2 with Bournemouth
  • Ten Hag not worried about side's defence
  • Dalot says they take 'too many risks' at the back

Editors' Picks