Cristiano Ronaldo surprisingly reacts to 39th birthday message from Man Utd - one year on from acrimonious exit sparked by Erik ten Hag fallout

Cristiano Ronaldo surprisingly reacts to 39th birthday message from Man Utd - one year on from acrimonious exit sparked by Erik ten Hag falloutChris BurtonGettyCristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedAl Nassr FCPremier LeagueSaudi Pro LeagueCristiano Ronaldo has surprisingly reacted to a birthday message from Manchester United a year on from his acrimonious departure at Old Trafford.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReturned to Old Trafford in 2021Contract ripped up less than 18 months laterEvergreen star now shining in Saudi Arabia