Cristiano Ronaldo's 'incredible leadership' lauded by Al-Nassr team-mate after 'impossible' link-up in Saudi Arabia
Ronaldo continues to inspire even at 40
With 11 goals and two assists in just 12 appearances this season, Ronaldo remains the focal point of Al-Nassr’s attack and driving force behind their domestic and continental ambitions. For Simakan, the journey to Al-Nassr has been surreal. The French defender arrived in 2024 from RB Leipzig on a season-long loan, before making the move permanent over the summer. While adapting to a new league and culture was challenging enough, the most striking aspect of the move was far more personal.
"If someone had told me at the start of my career: 'You'll play with Cristiano Ronaldo'? I would have said: 'That's impossible! We're not the same age.' When I started, he was at the end of his career," Simakan admitted, as shared by @_TheNassrZone on X.
Simakan has now featured in 54 matches for Al-Nassr, with 45 of those outings coming alongside Ronaldo. In that time, he has contributed three goals and three assists, but more importantly, he has absorbed lessons from one of football’s most obsessive competitors.
Discipline, standards and daily demands
Simakan was candid about the learnings he continues to receive from the Portuguese icon. Ronaldo’s influence, he explained, goes far beyond what happens on matchday.
"I won't lie to you, what he brings me in terms of discipline, work, and leadership is incredible. Cristiano gives me so much advice," Simakan revealed.
Those qualities have become central to Al-Nassr’s identity. Ronaldo’s presence has elevated expectations, with younger and less-experienced players compelled to match his commitment. Even at this stage of his career, the forward’s hunger remains unparalleled. His contract in Saudi Arabia runs until the summer of 2027, but there is growing speculation that his career may stretch even further. With the symbolic milestone of 1,000 career goals still in view and the long-term ambition of potentially playing alongside his eldest son, Cristiano Jr, the possibility of Ronaldo featuring into his mid-40s no longer feels fanciful.
All eyes on World Cup
What is certain is that the next World Cup will be his last. Ronaldo has already confirmed that the World Cup 2026 will represent a final bow on the biggest international stage.
He told CNN: "Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old. I feel very good in this moment. I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp, I'm enjoying my game in the national team. Let's be honest, when I mean soon I mean probably one, two years. I'm enjoying the moment. But when I mean soon, it's really soon, because I give everything for football. I'm in the game for the last 25 years, I did everything. I have many records. I'm really proud. So let's enjoy the moment, live the moment."
Controversy over clear run to 2026
Ronaldo picked up a red card in his last appearance for Portugal against Ireland, which resulted in a three-match ban, though two of those games were deferred under a one-year probation period. The ruling has attracted criticism, yet it leaves Ronaldo eligible to feature in Portugal’s World Cup group matches if selected. Portugal are set to face Uzbekistan, Colombia and the winner of an inter-confederation play-off involving New Caledonia, Jamaica and DR Congo.
Ronaldo remains central to Portugal’s plans, and yet head coach Roberto Martínez has been careful to strike a balance between respect for Ronaldo’s stature and the practical demands of international football.
He recently told reporters: "We are better with Ronaldo, Nuno Mendes and Pedro Neto. The most important thing is that football is a game of mistakes, of difficulties, of resilience, and when some players aren't there, we have to find a way to win. I think the important thing is to have all the important players, but also to have confidence and a clear idea that we can win when certain players aren't in the starting XI."
The message was clear, that although Ronaldo remains a decisive figure, Portugal are building depth around him rather than depending on him alone.
