Cristiano Ronaldo would have bigger impact in MLS than 'very quiet' Lionel Messi, claims ex-Inter Miami & USMNT star

A-list guests continue to flock to Inter Miami fixtures, with ticket prices soaring when the Messi show is in town, but former Herons and USMNT star Brek Shea has told Jackpot City Casino of North American soccer missing a trick: “I think Cristiano Ronaldo would have had a bigger impact in MLS than Lionel Messi.

“No disrespect to Messi, but Messi seems like a homebody. He's very quiet. He doesn't speak the language quite well yet. So I just think Ronaldo seems more outgoing, does more things in the public eye.

“So I think just on that, speaking the language, doing interviews, I think would have just automatically had a bigger impact. I'm strictly speaking off field stuff. I don't know if he would have put up the same numbers, but a bigger impact? Yes, he would have.”

It has been suggested that Ronaldo and Messi could reunite in America, having previously competed on opposing sides of the fierce El Clasico divide with Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

Ex-Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen, who worked with CR7 at Old Trafford, has said: “Can you imagine having Messi and Ronaldo playing in the same team in Miami? It’s a fantastic city. I think he would love to go there.

“On the contrary, it would be amazing to reignite the Messi and Ronaldo rivalry. Why not Los Angeles? I think Cristiano would probably move to LA because he'd be so close to Hollywood. That's probably his next destination.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!