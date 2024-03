Cody Gakpo back to his best?! Liverpool star shines in left-wing role as Netherlands thump Scotland 4-0 in impressive Euro 2024 warm-up outing Cody GakpoNetherlandsLiverpoolScotlandNetherlands vs ScotlandFriendlies

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo returned to form with two assists as the Netherlands thumped a crumbling Scotland side 4-0 at Johan Cruyff Arena.