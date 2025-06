This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'There are players we believe have underperformed' – Club América sporting president Santiago Baños signals upcoming changes Liga MX CF America América endured a trophyless semester, prompting internal changes Diego Valdés, Néstor Araujo, and Javairô Dilrosun are set to leave Club América

América face San Diego FC in a friendly match Saturday

The club failed to qualify for the expanded FIFA Club World Cup