Christian Pulisic contract update: AC Milan set date for talks with USMNT star as details of improved offer revealed

Pulisic’s current deal is due to run until 2027, with the option for a further 12 months beyond that point. Milan are eager to add at least another year to those terms - with the United States international seeing his importance to the collective cause recognised.

A formal offer was on the table for much of 2025, with no pen being put to paper. Pulisic was said to have put discussions on "stand-by" after seeing the Rossoneri miss out on European qualification - with fears raised regarding the direction in which the team were heading.

Returning head coach Massimiliano Allegri has helped to deliver an upturn in fortune, with Milan entering 2026 sat second in the Italian top-flight table - one point adrift of arch-rivals Inter. Pulisic, who is fondly known as ‘Captain America’, has become an on-field leader.