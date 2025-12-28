Christian Pulisic breaks silence on Sydney Sweeney dating rumours after firing AC Milan to top of Serie A

Reported by Mail Sport, Pulisic has put dating rumours linking him with Sweeney to bed and stated that the speculation is nothing more than "fake news" which he hopes to quash once and for all.

Speculation spread rapidly across social media in recent days following sensational reports by La Gazzetto dello Sport in Italy, which stated that the two have been dating for some time, leaving fans both within the football and entertainment worlds stunned.

Reports linking ‘Captain America’ Pulisic with one of the most high-profile actresses in the US should have come as no major surprise, save for the fact that he was believed to be dating golfer Alexa Melton earlier this year.

But Pulisic has confirmed that he is in fact not romantically involved with Sweeney, telling fans and the media to stop spreading the “made up stories” as they “affect people’s lives”.