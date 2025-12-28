AC Milan v Hellas Verona FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport
USMNT's Christian Pulisic scores 10th goal of the season as AC Milan defeat Hellas Verona to claim Serie A lead

Christian Pulisic continued his remarkable form for AC Milan, scoring the opening goal in a convincing 3-0 victory over Hellas Verona at San Siro. The American winger's first-half strike helped propel the Rossoneri to the top of the Serie A standings, two points clear of city rivals Inter Milan and extends Milan's unbeaten league run to 17 matches.

    American star capitalizes on set-piece

    Pulisic was perfectly positioned to volley home from close range during first-half stoppage time, converting a well-worked corner routine. The sequence began with veteran midfielder Luka Modric's delivery, which found Adrien Rabiot for a headed flick-on before Pulisic applied the decisive finish. The goal showcased the 27-year-old's continued development of his attacking instincts since arriving in Italy from Chelsea in 2023.

  • Double digit scoring

    Pulisic is now on his 10 goal of the season on just 15 appearances overall. 

    Nkunku scores brace

    After the interval, Christopher Nkunku put the result beyond doubt with two goals in quick succession. The French forward converted confidently from the penalty spot for his first Serie A goal before adding his second just four minutes later. Nkunku's second came after pouncing on a rebound when the Verona goalkeeper could only parry Modric's powerful shot onto the post, demonstrating Milan's ruthless attacking efficiency under manager Massimiliano Allegri.

    Title race intensifies at halfway stage

    With this victory, AC Milan have positioned themselves as serious contenders for the Scudetto heading into 2026. Allegri's squad will face a demanding January schedule, starting with a match against Cagliari on Jan. 2, followed by a home game against Genoa on Jan. 8. They will then play back-to-back away games against Fiorentina on Jan. 10 and FC Como on Jan. 15.

