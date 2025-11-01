+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Tom Maston

Chelsea women's player ratings vs London City Lionesses: Ellie Carpenter and Sam Kerr show their class as magic Matildas fire unbeaten Blues to WSL victory

Chelsea returned to action following the international break with a 2-0 win over London City Lionesses in the Women's Super League on Saturday. Australia internationals Ellie Carpenter and Sam Kerr netted for the Blues, who maintained their one-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table with a victory over their big-spending opponents that kept their long unbeaten league run under Sonia Bompastor going.

Erin Cuthbert was handed a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock in the opening throes, but had her goal-bound effort blocked on the line by Wassa Sangare. However, Chelsea didn't need to wait long to open the scoring, as Carpenter got on the end of fellow wing-back Sandy Baltimore's cross to net her first goal for the Blues in the sixth minute.

Sjoeke Nusken should have doubled the lead after 20 minutes when she headed over from close range, and the Germany midfielder almost compounded her error when she lost possession on the edge of her own box later in the first half, only for Izzy Goodwin to fire over the crossbar under little pressure.

Bompastor's decision to deploy a 3-5-2 formation following the return to the line-up of Lucy Bronze meant numerous Chelsea players were getting used to new roles, and it showed in what was a sluggish display at times. Cuthbert, Aggie Beever-Jones and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd came close to doubling their advantage in the second half, before substitute Kerr made the points safe in stoppage time with a delightful chipped finish.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...

  • Lucy Bronze Chelsea 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Hannah Hampton (7/10):

    Came into the match under scrutiny following recent headlines but wasn't overly stretched. Did well to come off her line and sweep up on more than occasion, most notably when denying Goodwin a chance inside the final 20 minutes.

    Lucy Bronze (6/10):

    Deployed as a right-sided centre-back which limited her attacking output, but she did a good job in keeping former Lyon team-mate Nikita Parris quiet.

    Nathalie Bjorn (8/10):

    Made numerous blocks and won plenty of headers inside her own penalty area. A commanding presence at the heart of the backline.

    Millie Bright (6/10):

    Dragged out of position on more than one occasion as she got to grips with playing in a back three. Did use her physicality to her advantage to diffuse attacks, too, though.

  • Midfield

    Ellie Carpenter (8/10):

    Got herself on the end of Baltimore's cross to score her first Chelsea goal and was always an option in attack. Tracked back to do her defensive work as well.

    Erin Cuthbert (7/10):

    Will be wondering how she didn't open the scoring with the goal gaping but didn't let it affect her as she was constantly on the move in midfield. A pressing monster, though that did lead to her picking up a booking.

    Keira Walsh (7/10):

    Controlled things effectively at the base of the midfield. Always an option for the defence to pass into and very rarely gave the ball away.

    Sjoeke Nusken (5/10):

    Showed off her passing range when given time in midfield. Wasted a big opportunity to make it 2-0 with a header before gifting Goodwin a huge chance to equalise. Replaced early in the second half.

    Sandy Baltimore (6/10):

    Showed good patience and skill to lay on the opening goal and delivered some more good balls into the box. However, could have done more tracking back to deal with Asllani, and that perhaps led to her half-time substitution.

  • Aggie Beever-Jones Chelsea 2025-26Getty Images

    Attack

    Aggie Beever-Jones (6/10):

    Did well with her back to goal and when carrying the ball forward. Couldn't get a clear sight of goal until midway through the second half when she fired wide, but an effective outlet up front nevertheless.

    Guro Reiten (6/10):

    Excellent movement and vision opened things up for Chelsea to break the deadlock, but that was her biggest impact on the game before her substitution early in the second period.

  • Sonia Bompastor Chelsea 2025-26Getty Images

    Subs & Manager

    Niamh Charles (6/10):

    Gave the Blues more defensive solidity after replacing Baltimore at half-time, even if her output in the final third was lacking.

    Oriane Jean-Francois (6/10):

    Replaced Nusken and was solid without being spectacular in midfield.

    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (7/10):

    Gave the hosts a useful attacking outlet with her willingness to run in behind.

    Sam Kerr (7/10):

    Still working her way back to full fitness but showed she still has an eye for goal with a supreme chipped finish in added time.

    Wieke Kaptein (N/A):

    On for Beever-Jones in the 85th minute.

    Sonia Bompastor (6/10):

    Will have been thrilled to see one wing-back provide for the other to score following her formation switch, but it's clear her new system needs work given how open Chelsea were in transition at times. Second-half changes did tighten things up, to be fair, though they also led to less attacking edge.

