Chelsea star Cole Palmer in row with neighbours over plans to build new gym in the garden of his mansion

Palmer wanted to build a detached gym at the bottom of his garden which will measure 36 by 16 foot and be 11 foot high, according to the Sun. The proposed building is set to be built at the end of the footballer’s garden and this has irritated the Chelsea talisman's neighbour.

As per the report, the neighbour has written to the local council and objects to the new gym on the basis that it will reduce privacy and will create noise.

“The proposed building is right up against our border which will involve removing two mature trees which will mean we are no longer screened from the house it belongs to,” they said.

The neighbours have asked that the new gym be built closer to Palmer’s house, rather than their own. The council are set to make their decision over the dispute in March.