Getty Images Sport
Another twist in Chelsea's centre-back hunt! Blues recall defender to leave loan club fuming amid struggle to complete January transfer for Jeremy Jacquet
Anselmino moved to tears as he bids Dortmund farewell
Chelsea signed Anselmino from Boca Juniors in 2024, and allowed the defender to remain with the Argentine powerhouse on loan for the 2024-25 season. The youngster returned to Stamford Bridge last summer, and made his debut off the bench late on in the Club World Cup 4-1 win over Benfica.
Anselmino then joined Dortmund on loan for the season, though the deal included a break clause, which Chelsea have since activated. The decision to cut the centre-back's move short hasn't gone down well with the German side, with the club's hierarchy reportedly incensed by the Blues' option to recall the Argentina U20 international.
Additionally, Anselmino, who has made 10 appearances for Dortmund this season, was seen crying as he said goodbye to his teammates. Dortmund posted a video on X on Monday of Anselmino hugging players and staff following confirmation that he'd be returning to England.
- Getty Images
Anselmino 'a great defender' states Kovac
Dortmund chiefs were left reeling by the suddenness of Anselmino's exit, with club officials given no notice of Chelsea's choice to bring the former Boca man back to England. And his return to the capital leaves the German side at a disadvantage as they seek to sign a replacement in the final week of the January transfer window.
Head coach Niko Kovac had previously spoken highly of Anselmino, saying last month: "He really does very well when he plays. He had a bit of bad luck. After his really very good debut he had a few problems. He needed a little time, but you can rely on that young man from the first minute to the last. A great lad, but also a great defender."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- AFP
Chelsea struggling to secure Jacquet
The decision to recall Anselmino comes as Chelsea struggle to get a deal over the line for top centre-back target Jeremy Jacquet. Liam Rosenior's side had agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old but were unable to come to an agreement with Rennes that would have seen the Frenchman move to the Club World Cup winners.
Now the Blues appear to have missed out on their top defensive target. "Rennes have no intention to let Jeremy Jacquet leave in January, but can open doors to sale ahead of summer window," Fabrizio Romano posted on X on Sunday.
Romano added that Chelsea hope to win the race to secure Jacquet's services in the summer though they'd face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the race to sign the Rennes star.
Chelsea have been looking to reinforce at the back since the summer when it was confirmed that Levi Colwill could miss the rest of the season having sustained an ACL injury on the eve of the campaign.
Tosin Adarabioyo has since joined Colwill on the sidelines, leaving just Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and the injury-prone Wesley Fofana as the club's only experienced centre-back options. Josh Acheampong is also an option for Rosenior, though the 19-year-old has only made a handful of senior starts.
Rosenior's side also have the option to bring Mamadou Sarr back to Chelsea in January, the 20-year-old having moved to Strasbourg over the summer. Sarr was part of the Senegal squad that claimed AFCON glory in Morocco earlier this month.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Chelsea?
Chelsea have made an impressive start to life under Rosenior since he replaced Enzo Maresca in the Stamford Bridge dugout earlier this month. Indeed, they have won four of five games under the 41-year-old's stewardship, beating Charlton, Brentford, Pafos and Crystal Palace, with a 3-2 EFL Cup semi-final first leg loss to Arsenal the only blip on the record book.
And Chelsea will hope to extend that bright start when they travel to Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The Blues then round off the month with the welcome of rivals West Ham.
Advertisement