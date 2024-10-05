FBL-WC-2026-SAMERICA-QUALIFIERS-ECU-PERAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Chelsea wonderkid Kendry Paez sent stern warning by coach after £17m star caught partying again in nightclub

ChelseaPremier LeagueEcuadorWorld Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Chelsea wonderkid Kendry Paez has received a stern warning by the Ecuador national team coach after he was caught partying again.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Paez's misadventures land him in trouble
  • Spotted at a nightclub for second time this year
  • Warned about his off-the-pitch conduct
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below