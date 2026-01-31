Chaos at Chelsea! Jean-Clair Todibo sent off for grabbing Joao Pedro by the throat as mass brawl breaks out after Blues complete sensational comeback

West Ham looked set for a famous win at Chelsea after taking a 2-0 lead thanks to early goals from Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville. However, Chelsea hit back in the second half to take all three points, with Joao Pedro, Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez all on target. The match then descended into chaos in stoppage time after Adama Traore shoved Cucurella and Pedro, while Todibo saw got involved and saw red for grabbing the Chelsea striker around the throat. Cole Palmer and Konstantinos Mavropanos were also involved in a feisty end to the derby.