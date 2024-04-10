Cash-strapped Barcelona must sell this summer - but not even PSG's €200m Lamine Yamal bid should convince them to let the world's top wonderkid leave

The French champions bid €200m to sign the teenage wonderkid, but despite the Blaugrana's money issues, they have to keep Yamal in Catalunya

Joan Laporta has run out of levers to pull. The Barcelona president fiddled with his club's finances for years, shifting some money here, making a deal there. But, with every possible option exhausted, the Catalan club are still in money trouble.

Heading into the summer, Barca need to sell a number of their assets just to balance the books. Laporta, though, won't be content with just standing still. He will want to upgrade, and Barca will almost certainly need to given the strengthening that Real Madrid are planning.

There are some obvious candidates for Barca to let go, but most of those who the club are willing to sell are unlikely to fetch huge sums. One player who could, however, is Lamine Yamal, and Paris Saint-Germain have even offered to stump up €200 million (£171m/$217m) to make the teenage wonderkid part of their post-Kylian Mbappe future.

Regardless of the numbers involved, though, selling Yamal should be beyond consideration when it comes to Barca's options this summer. The 16-year-old has to be the future of the club having been one of very few reasons for excitement amid a miserable campaign. He is the very definition of an untouchable player, and someone Barca simply have to hold onto.