Carlo Ancelotti won't 'force' Vinicius Jr to play out of position for Brazil as coach explains private conversation with Real Madrid star

With Neymar sidelined once again due to recurring injuries, Brazil now look to Vinicius as the talisman of their attack. The winger has grown in importance for the national team and is benefitting from Ancelotti’s appointment as Brazil coach, having already worked under him at Madrid. Despite Vinicius' inconsistent form at club level this season, Ancelotti believes he can reach another level and has encouraged him to adapt to a new role as a centre-forward in Neymar's absence to maximise his output.

Ancelotti explained to Vinicius the differences between playing as a winger and playing as a central forward. He noted that as a dribbler, Vinicius often needs several touches to create a scoring chance, while as a striker, a single movement can be enough to find the net. Ancelotti said: “I see him either as a winger or as a central striker. Vinicius has the quality to score many goals. I told him, ‘When you play as a winger, you need three or four dribbles and seven or eight touches to score. But in the centre, one well-timed movement is enough to score.’

"He understood it, and he enjoys playing in that position.”