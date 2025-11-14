Getty/GOAL
Carlo Ancelotti won't 'force' Vinicius Jr to play out of position for Brazil as coach explains private conversation with Real Madrid star
Ancelotti's idea to get the best out of Vinicius
With Neymar sidelined once again due to recurring injuries, Brazil now look to Vinicius as the talisman of their attack. The winger has grown in importance for the national team and is benefitting from Ancelotti’s appointment as Brazil coach, having already worked under him at Madrid. Despite Vinicius' inconsistent form at club level this season, Ancelotti believes he can reach another level and has encouraged him to adapt to a new role as a centre-forward in Neymar's absence to maximise his output.
Ancelotti explained to Vinicius the differences between playing as a winger and playing as a central forward. He noted that as a dribbler, Vinicius often needs several touches to create a scoring chance, while as a striker, a single movement can be enough to find the net. Ancelotti said: “I see him either as a winger or as a central striker. Vinicius has the quality to score many goals. I told him, ‘When you play as a winger, you need three or four dribbles and seven or eight touches to score. But in the centre, one well-timed movement is enough to score.’
"He understood it, and he enjoys playing in that position.”
Ancelotti explains about his chat with Vinicius
Recently, Ancelotti was seen speaking privately with Vinicius during Brazil’s training session in London.
At a press conference, Ancelotti explained that he regularly talks to all his players because he wants to understand their thoughts on every aspect of the game, including tactics. He said: “I have to talk to everyone to understand the players’ thoughts, tactically as well. You have to ask them, talk to them, know what they think; it is very important.
"I'm not going to force a footballer to play in a position he doesn't want ; I want them to play where they're comfortable. With Vinícius, it wasn't about that; it was another issue, more on a personal level than a tactical one."
He remains confident that Vinicius can play alongside Rodrygo for the national team, just as he had done under Ancelotti at Madrid.
"Vinícius and Rodrygo can obviously do it, because they're used to it, because they've done it at Real Madrid," he added. "I see them doing well, I see them focused, in good physical condition, and I'm convinced they can contribute a lot to the national team."
Brazil's rise under Ancelotti
The bond between Ancelotti and the Brazil squad has grown steadily, creating a sense of trust and clarity within the team. In six games under his leadership, Brazil have won three and drawn two, results that secured their qualification for the 2026 World Cup with confidence. One of Ancelotti’s major achievements has been expanding the talent pool by integrating emerging stars like Endrick and Vitor Roque, giving Brazil more depth and flexibility in attack. Most importantly, the team has learned to function effectively without Neymar, adapting their style and redistributing creative responsibilities across the squad.
Vinicius explained that Ancelotti has helped Brazil evolve by restoring belief and clarity within the squad. He described the renewed confidence the manager has brought when he said, “He has done the same thing everywhere he has gone, instilling confidence and getting the best out of every player in their ideal position. He always says his dream is to make the Brazilian people happy, to bring back the joyful football that defines us, and to win the World Cup.”
Brazil's preparations for 2026 World Cup
Brazil take on Senegal tomorrow during the international break, and Ancelotti will use these friendly matches to test different permutations and combinations of players in various positions. These games will help him identify the best squad for the 2026 World Cup.
"We have to keep learning and improving to be ready for the World Cup," Ancelotti added. "I'm happy with what we've done so far, but we're also aware of the mistakes we've made . Because now you can make mistakes, but in the World Cup, if you make a mistake, you're going home."
