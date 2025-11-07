'Nothing was going right' - Barcelona flop Vitor Roque going through 'best phase' of his life after receiving Brazil call-up from Carlo Ancelotti

When Roque signed for Barcelona in July 2023 for €35 million, he was hailed as Brazil’s next great striker. Fresh from 15 goals with Athletico Paranaense and a standout U-20 Championship, expectations were sky-high. But the dream quickly soured. Rushed into the squad midseason at then-coach Xavi’s insistence, Roque struggled to adapt to the club’s intense demands, managing just two goals in 16 appearances.

The January arrival proved ill-timed - as Barcelona sporting director Deco later admitted - leaving the teenager overwhelmed by pressure, language barriers, and tactical rigidity. A loan spell to Real Betis in 2024 offered little reprieve, and by early 2025, Roque looked like another South American talent who had flown too close to the European sun.

Now starring for Palmeiras, Roque has rediscovered his confidence and form by scoring 19 goals across competitions in 2025. His performances have powered Palmeiras' title charge and earned him a long-awaited call-up to the Brazilian national team by Carlo Ancelotti. From doubts and disappointment to a national recall, Roque’s resurgence marks one of the most impressive turnarounds of the season.

"I always say that football is very fast-paced. Six months ago, nothing was going right, and today, thank God, I'm very happy. Palmeiras helped me in an extraordinary way; I got back to playing the football I always used to, and, thank God, things are flowing, which is the most important thing," Roque said after receiving his first national call-up.