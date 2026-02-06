Caoimhin Kelleher hits out at Liverpool's critics as ex-Reds goalkeeper claims Diogo Jota tragedy has made season 'very difficult'

Kelleher felt the need to sever ties with Liverpool after finding himself stuck behind Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson in the Anfield pecking order. He considers his new home in west London to be the ideal landing spot.

He added on joining the ambitious Bees for £12.5 million ($17m): “Brentford is the sort of club that’s always prepared, and always looking to the next steps.”

The 27-year-old went on to say of pursuing continuous improvement: “I think the game does evolve, and maybe goes around in a circle sometimes. I’m just trying to be an all-round good goalkeeper, working on all aspects.

“Teams have obviously really improved in set-piece areas, so it’s definitely something you need to work on a bit more. You train trying to recreate some of the chaos you face. Teams are very smart now, getting certain blocks, contact in the area as well, which makes it more difficult for the goalkeeper. On a lot of set-pieces, you don’t even have a chance to catch it, you’re just trying to get the ball away.

“Set-pieces have evolved a lot more and obviously a key part of that is stopping a goalkeeper. You have to be active and affect the delivery. As goalkeepers, it is tough, we try to work a bit more on that.”