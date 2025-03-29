Benjamin Sesko decides next move! RB Leipzig striker wants Premier League transfer instead of becoming Harry Kane's backup at Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko reportedly wants a Premier League transfer as he does not want to serve as Harry Kane's understudy at Bayern Munich.
- Sesko likely to leave Leipzig this summer
- Several English clubs are interested in the striker
- Slovenia international prefers Premier League move