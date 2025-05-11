Champions again! Barcelona wrap up sixth-straight Liga F title with outrageous 9-0 win at Real Betis as Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati & Co prepare for Arsenal showdown
Barcelona Femeni have confirmed their sixth-straight Liga F title after a massive 9-0 win over Real Betis, with Claudia Pina scoring a hat-trick.
- Barcelona win sixth-straight Liga F title
- Catalan side win 9-0 over Real Betis
- Set to face Arsenal in UWCL final