Barcelona are the queens of Europe! Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas take down Lyon to win Women's Champions League final
Aitana Bonmati shone as Barcelona finally got one over Lyon, beating them 2-0 to lift a third Women's Champions League title in Bilbao on Saturday.
- Barcelona beat Lyon to win third UWCL title
- Bonmati's goal the difference in a tight final
- Triumph completes historic quadruple for Barca