Barcelona player ratings vs Mallorca: Just like Lionel Messi! Lamine Yamal scores a beauty to fire struggling Blaugrana to narrow La Liga win

The 17-year-old turned in another impressive performance to continue his side's undefeated streak

Lamine Yamal celebrated wildly; he had earned it. The 17-year-old has just produced a moment of magic to break open an otherwise frustrating game, cutting onto his left foot, and lashing a Lionel Messi-esque shot into the far corner. His memorable effort was the difference in the contest, as Barcelona squeaked out a 1-0 win over Mallorca.

The Blaugrana should have taken the lead in the first half after Raphinha was brought down in the box, but Ilkay Gundogan missed the ensuing spot-kick.

Mallorca came close after the break, Vedat Muriqi's looping header pinging off the bar with Marc-Andre ter Stegen frozen. Yamal responded with another close effort soon after, hitting the woodwork with a fizzing shot. He didn't miss when afforded another opportunity, producing a wonderful curler to win it.

Barcelona were much improved here, full of creativity, but lacking in the key moments. That is, until Yamal stepped in. Barca have their new magician.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the Olympic Stadium...