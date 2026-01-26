Barcelona's Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas tipped to make sensational WSL transfer before being spotted in the crowd for Man City clash

Putellas was also part of the Spain squad that won the 2023 World Cup and finished second to England at Euro 2025 in Switzerland last summer. And the two-time Ballon d'Or winner could be set for a WSL move to London City Lionesses.

The 31-year-old was spotted in the crowd at the Copperjax Community Stadium for Sunday's 2-1 loss to Manchester City. Kerolin had put City ahead in the 11th minute before Freya Godfrey draw the home side level midway through the second half. However, the London City Lionesses came undone with four minutes to go as Bunny Shaw bagged her 13th goal of the season to hand City a huge three points.

The victory, City's 12th in succession, saw them open up a nine-point lead at the top of the WSL table after Arsenal had beaten Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in Saturday's blockbuster clash.

It was Putellas' attendance, however, that caught the eye as talkSPORT's Shebahn Aherne revealed that London City were expected to make a "landmark" signing.