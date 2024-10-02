Aston Villa player ratings vs Bayern Munich: Jhon Duran outshines hushed Harry Kane as ultimate super-sub helps Villans spring huge Champions League shock

The striker scored yet another winning goal off the bench - this time against the German giants as elite European football returned to Villa Park

Jhon Duran's magnificent long-range goal fired Aston Villa to a sensational 1-0 win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday. The game was deadlocked as Bayern found no joy in breaking down a strong Villa defence, but a quick attack found the substitute perfectly placed grab the winner.

Bayern quickly took hold of the game but had a tough time creating real chances in the first-ever Champions League match Villa Park. Amazingly, it was the home team who had the ball in the net first when Pau Torres stabbed home amid some bad defending from Bayern, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Vincent Kompany's team were back in the driving seat soon afterwards and Serge Gnabry squandered a promising chance by snubbing Harry Kane and blasting off target, while Emiliano Martinez pulled off a wonderful save to keep out Michael Olise's shot.

The Villa defence did an incredible job of holding back the Bundesliga side throughout the second half and it seemed clear a moment of magic was needed for either team to open the scoring. Enter Duran, who got on the end of Torres' forward pass and caught Neuer out of his goal to claim an incredible victory.

