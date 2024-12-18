'Arsenal was a hard push' - Crystal Palace goalkeeper Matt Turner told what he has to do to reignite career as USMNT legend Kasey Keller makes compelling Brad Friedel observation
Matt Turner has been advised what he might need to do to help become a regular in Europe, with the USMNT goalkeeper told "Arsenal was a hard push".
- Keeper left MLS in a bid to crack Europe
- Toiled at Arsenal, Forest & Palace
- Backwards step might've served him better