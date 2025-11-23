'Angry' Virgil van Dijk claims Liverpool players are 'letting the manager and ourselves down' after another horror defeat

Liverpool's weaknesses were ruthlessly exposed by Forest at Anfield on Saturday, leading some to question whether manager Arne Slot is the right man to take this club forward. But Van Dijk asserted that the Reds have a weak underbelly after conceding their 20th goal in 11 league games this season.

The Netherlands international told Premier League Productions: "We concede too many easy goals. They scored obviously from a set piece again. You can ask if he was in front of Alisson, but it counted, so we're 1-0 down. We were not good in terms of battles, challenges, the fight, too rushed. It's a very difficult situation at the moment. There was nervousness after we conceded, but not before. We tried to rush things and that's human when you're in a difficult moment. We cleared the ones before and in the end, we're in a very difficult moment. We don't get out of it by just speaking about it. It will take a lot of hard work."

The captain, however, is positive that they can get back to winning ways but it will not be easy.

"It's a problem. Everyone in the team has to take responsibility as well. Football is a team and everyone has to take responsibility. We have to digest this and take it on the chin. We need to work harder. We have to keep going," he added. "Everyone is disappointed, like they should be, because losing at home to Nottingham Forest is, in my eyes, very bad. That's the least I can say about it. Those goals we conceded are far too easy and we all have to look in the mirror. I've been at this club so long now and we've been through adversity. We will bounce back but it doesn't happen overnight. I'm not a quitter and we will keep going."