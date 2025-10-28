Getty Images
'What happens when you're not playing Andre Onana!' - Man Utd fans enjoy Grimsby's downfall as League Two side knocked out of Carabao Cup by Brentford after stunning Red Devils
- Getty Images Sport
Grimsby stunned Man Utd in round two
United made a sloppy start to the 2025-26 campaign as they lost their opening Premier League fixture against Arsenal and before being held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham. However, things became worse after their Carabao Cup second fixture against Grimsby as they played out a 2-2 draw against the fourth-tier and then were dumped out after a 12-11 loss in the penalty shootout.
Onana had a nightmare game and the loss prompted United to act swiftly in the transfer market as the Cameroonian was loaned out to Turkish Super Lig giants Trabzonspor, while Senne Lammens was signed from Royal Antwerp on deadline day.
The reaction on social media
United fans were mocked and humiliated after their club's exit from the Carabao Cup. But some supporters of the Red Devils decided to get their own back on Grimsby after they were beaten 5-0 by Brentford.
@Lasha_069 wrote on X: "But you have won your “win against Manchester United” trophy already…idiots…Grimsby will always stay as Grimsby and no one ever will remember it’s name…"
A use with the handle @ZirzkeeSzn11 posted: "Out you go hahahahaha bye bye."
@Deen__K wrote: "You never see anything, fools."
@eyebee_art could not stop laughing as the post read: "Let's all laugh at Grimsby town fc" and then several laughing emojis.
A fan named @utd_BigC wrote: "Not only down. You'll perish."
Grimsby coach took a dig at Man Utd ahead of Brentford clash
Ahead of the Brentford clash in the League, Grimsby boss David Artell had taken yet another dig at the Red Devils as he claimed that the Bees would make for a much tougher opponent than Ruben Amorim's side. Artell said in his pre-match press conference: "I don’t want loads of letters from Manchester United fans from Kenya or Norway - or Stretford - but I think they’re still in that process of finding their way again. Brentford are fully in, fully understanding. That makes it so much more difficult. I think everyone agrees that Man United are still - maybe not in transition per se - but finding their way under a new manager that needs to be given time."
- AFP
Has Carabao Cup loss helped Man Utd?
A lot has happened since the fateful night at Blundell Park. While United still struggled in the next few games, they have finally managed to regain form as they are now on a three-game winning streak in the Premier League. The Carabao Cup exit may been seen as a sort of blessing in disguise for the Red Devils as they got even more time to prepare for their Premier League games on the training ground, having not qualified for European football this season. Manager Amorim even admitted after beating Brighton - who had won on their last three visits to Old Trafford - that his side were starting to benefit from that added preparation time.
United have the chance to win a fourth consecutive league game for the first time since February 2024 when they take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday in Sean Dyche's first Premier League home match in charge at the City Ground.
Advertisement