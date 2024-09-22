Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic steps up in another big moment, Brenden Aaronson shines, man of the match moments

GOAL analyzes the weekend that was for the USMNT's top stars in Europe

Some weeks are quieter than others regarding Americans playing abroad. This week was not one of those weeks.

It was a wild one for the U.S. men's national team's top stars, as just about every major name made some sort of contribution. There were goals, assists, debuts, Man of the Match performances and big moments. To put it simply, this was a fun weekend to follow American soccer.

The vibes are high at the moment. Mauricio Pochettino has arrived, and he'll be watching these players closer than anyone. The new USMNT boss will have reveled in what he saw this weekend. His players are fighting and, if they can bring this sort of energy to the national team, some of that much-discussed intensity may just return by October.

We'll see where these players are by the time USMNT camp starts ahead of friendlies against Panama and Mexico, but this weekend proved that there are some good things happening individually throughout this player pool. GOAL takes a look at the weekend that was for Americans Abroad.