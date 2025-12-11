Getty Images Sport
‘Always going to be a plus when you go abroad’ - Thierry Henry weighs in on USMNT’s MLS vs. Europe debate
- Getty Images Sport
European experience broadens player development
Henry stressed he views international club experience as a positive factor that contributes to both personal growth and team cohesion.
“I don't know if it's a progress or not, about, you know, the MLS or not,” Henry said on CBS Sports Golazo. “I've seen American players coming and playing in leagues before. On a personal point of view, and I will go back to that, I think it's always going to be a plus when you go abroad to find out what type of player you are, learn another style of play.
“So that means when you come back, and you play against those guys, or you talk to the guys that never left, you say, ‘Oh, in Italy it is like this,’ or, ‘In England it is like this,’ or, ‘In Spain it is like that.’ And you come back and you learn as a player yourself. So I see it as a positive thing. Wherever you go, you still, you're still French at the end of the day and play, and play your own way."
Henry believes MLS progress is multifaceted
While Henry acknowledged the value of European experience, he cautioned against reducing MLS’s development to the number of players called into the national team. He noted that MLS is a complex environment with its own challenges and dynamics that deserve deeper evaluation. Still, he made clear he would encourage players to test themselves abroad.
“To go back to the national team, yes, it is very important, I do think for the U.S. to have American players playing abroad so they can bring the experience,” Henry said.
- Getty
National team success depends on development strategies
Henry stressed that the true indicator of progress lies in the national team’s overall performance and development rather than the professional leagues where players compete.
“Okay, so now let's go back to the national team. If we go back to the national team, I do think that regardless of what it is, don't judge whoever is playing where and being starters or not on what the game is doing there,” Henry explained. “Judge what the national team is doing and how they're going about it. So what are you doing also with grassroots? Are you talking to the MLS? Are you end-to-end with it?
“Are you trying to develop players in the neighborhoods of the country? And yes, it is important to have players in Europe. Yes. But that doesn't mean you're gonna have a better national team.”
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for U.S. soccer
The U.S. just announced a new friendly against Senegal in Charlotte, which will be played on May 31.
Advertisement