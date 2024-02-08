Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund & Kobbie Mainoo offer Man Utd hope for a brighter future - and an unlikely top-four finish

The youthful trio have all hit form at a crucial stage of the season and have given the Red Devils hope of finishing a dismal campaign on a high

Manchester United fans have not had many reasons to smile this season, but surely even the most pessimistic supporter could not stop grinning at the sight of Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund sitting together on the Old Trafford advertising boards during the rampant 3-0 win over West Ham.

Garnacho may have been mimicking a Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after grabbing United's second goal of the game, but Hojlund and Mainoo rushing over to join the goalscorer spoke of a bond between United's bright young new generation.

The trio had been the outstanding players - along with the unfortunately injured Lisandro Martinez - in one of United's best performances of the season on Sunday, and there is a real sense of belief that they can spur the Red Devils on to great things, ensuring Erik ten Hag's side end a harrowing campaign on a high note.

Article continues below

Hojlund, Mainoo and Garnacho also played their part in the nail-biting 4-3 win at Wolves three days earlier, and United will again look to these three young musketeers when they visit Aston Villa on Sunday, when their hopes of finishing in the top four and returning to the Champions League will be on the line.