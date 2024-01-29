Afcon 2023: Predicting Bafana Bafana's XI to face Morocco: Nyiko Mobbie to start ahead of Khuliso Mudau?

GOAL forecasts South Africa's starting line-up for their upcoming Afcon Round of 16 match against Morocco on Tuesday.

Hugo Broos's side started their Africa Cup of Nations journey with a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Mali. Nonetheless, they rebounded impressively with a commanding 4-0 victory over Namibia, followed by a goalless draw against Tunisia to wrap up the group stage.

Bafana Bafana have made it to the quarter-finals in two out of their last three continental outings and will be looking to achieve a similar result against Morocco.

GOAL anticipates how coach Broos could assemble his Bafana starting XI.