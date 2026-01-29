Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and GOAL's Team of the 2025-26 Champions League league phase

Arsenal only conceded four goals in the entire league phase, and David Raya kept five clean sheets, the second-highest of all the goalkeepers in the competition behind Tottenham's Guglielmo Vicario. Bodo/Glimt's Nikita Haikin also deserves a mention for pulling off the most saves (49) to help the Norwegian minnows make the play-offs, but for pure consistency, Raya was unmatched.

Of the 20 shots that the Spain international faced across his seven appearances between the sticks, he kept out a staggering 18, giving him by far the best save percentage (90), while he also made 17 high claims, defying the popular narrative that he doesn't command his box.

The Gunners wouldn't have scored the most goals (23) had it not been for Raya's distribution either, and if he keeps up his current level, the 30-year-old could emerge as a leading contender for the 2026 Yashin Trophy.