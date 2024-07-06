Uruguay vs Brazil Predictions: Brazil to qualify, both teams to score

Our betting expert shares their Uruguay vs Brazil predictions as the teams meet in the quarter-finals of the Copa America at 3 am on Sunday.

Uruguay vs Brazil Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Uruguay vs Brazil

Draw at odds of @3.03 on 22bet , equating to a 33% chance for the scores to be level at the end of 90 minutes.

, equating to a 33% chance for the scores to be level at the end of 90 minutes. Brazil to qualify with odds of @1.80 on 22bet , indicating a 56% chance for the Selecao to make it to the semi-finals.

, indicating a 56% chance for the Selecao to make it to the semi-finals. Both teams to score with odds of @1.93 on 22bet, representing a 53% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Brazil should be expected to beat Uruguay 2-1 after extra time with the scores level at 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Brazil take on Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the Copa America in what promises to be an intriguing clash.

Uruguay won all three of their group matches to continue their great form under Marcelo Bielsa. They put on a good display as they beat Panama 3-1 in their opening game of the Copa America. The Uruguyanas put five past Bolivia in their next match before going on to beat the hosts 1-0 last time out. However, their reward for finishing top is a clash with Brazil.

Since Bielsa took charge, Uruguay have lost just twice in 13 matches. They are second in the South American World Cup qualifiers and will have no fear ahead of this clash with the five-time World Cup winners.

Brazil drew their opening match against Costa Rica 0-0 and it has proven costly. Their 1-1 draw with Colombia in their last game condemned them to second place in the group. They now face a confident Uruguay in the quarter-finals.

Dorival Junior has been tasked with ushering in a new era for the Brazilian national team. Many felt it was an underwhelming appointment and, while results have been mixed since he took the reins, Dorival is yet to taste defeat with the national team.

Probable Lineups for Uruguay vs Brazil

The probable lineup for Uruguay in the "system of play."

Rochet; Nandez, Araujo, Olivera, Vina; Ugarte, Valverde, De La Cruz; Pellistri, Araujo, Nunez

The probable lineup for Brazil in the "system of play."

Alisson; Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell; Guimaraes, Gomes, Paqueta; Raphinha, Savinho, Rodrygo

Cagey Affair on the Cards

The first of our Uruguay vs Brazil predictions is for the scores to be level at the end of normal time.

This bet has won in four of Dorival’s seven matches as Brazil’s boss. The absence of Neymar at this tournament means Brazil lack a focal point in attack. They still have plenty of talent to get on the scoresheet, but their xG of just 0.31 against Colombia highlights the problem.

Uruguay are unbeaten in their last five matches, but they have a poor record against Brazil. They have won just one of the last seven head-to-heads between the sides dating back to 2013.

Vinicius is also set to miss the match after being booked against Colombia. Dorival was left puzzled by the referee’s decision. The Real Madrid man’s absence will have an impact on their attacking output, which makes the draw after 90 minutes even more appealing.

Uruguay vs Brazil Bet 1: Draw @3.03 on 22bet

Brazil to Make it to the Last Four

The next of our tips for this Copa America quarter-final is a little safer than the first. We are backing Brazil to emerge victorious and make it to the last four.

Despite the difficult draw, the Selecao remain the second favourites to lift the trophy. They are 6th in World Cup qualifying, six points behind Uruguay, but that is due to the poor form when Fernando Diniz was the caretaker manager. Dorival has since arrested that slump in a string of friendlies.

Uruguay haven’t gone further than Brazil in the Copa America since they won the competition back in 2011. They have been exceptional under Bielsa, but both Ivory Coast and Ecuador have managed to triumph over La Celeste.

Uruguay vs Brazil Bet 2: Brazil to qualify @1.80 on 22bet

Chances at Both Ends

Uruguay have scored an average of 2.37 goals per game under Marcelo Bielsa, so we are backing both teams to score with them being the underdogs here. La Celeste have failed to score in just one of their 14 matches under the new manager. They scored twice in their last meeting with Brazil.

Dorival’s side have failed to score in just one of his seven matches in charge. That was against Costa Rica, when the team racked up a total of 19 shots and finished the game with an xG of 1.71. They have faced the likes of Spain and England in this calendar year and have scored 1.85 goals per game on average.