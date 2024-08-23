Ulinzi Stars VS Murang'a SEAL: The pair to share spoils at Ulinzi Complex

Ulinzi Stars facing Murang’a Seal on Sunday evening will be one of the three FKF 2024/25 matchday 1 encounters. We've compiled our top predictions.

+

Best Bets for Ulinzi Stars VS Murang'a SEAL

Clash between Ulinzi Stars and Murang’a SEAL to end in a draw with a 57% draw probability

At least two goals to be scored in the match between Ulinzi Stars and Murang’a SEAL

Ulinzi Stars VS Murang'a SEAL clash to see both teams scoring with a 75% BTTS probability

We’re predicting a match between Ulinzi Stars and Murang’a SEAL to end in a 1-1 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Last season, the two teams were separated by just a single point, with Ulinzi Stars finishing 12th on the log with 39 points, one above 13th-placed Murang’a. Despite finishing above Murang’a Ulinzi had the most losses, tasting defeat 15 times, one more than the SEAL.

As the season drew to a close, Ulinzi Stars struggled, managing just two wins from their last eight matches, with two losses and four draws. Murang'a had an even tougher time, failing to secure a single win in their last eight games, with four losses and four draws.

Ulinzi Stars vs Murang’a SEAL match to end in a draw

Last season, these two teams faced each other twice, with both matches ending in a 1-1 draw. Given their recent history of closely contested games, another draw could be on the cards.

Both teams seem evenly matched, so a prediction for a tight, low-scoring affair wouldn't be surprising. Expect a closely fought battle where neither side may be able to pull ahead.

Both Teams To Score (GG/BTTS)

Given that both previous encounters between these teams ended in 1-1 draws, a Both Teams to Score (BTTS) prediction looks promising. Additionally, Ulinzi Stars have conceded in their last four KPL matches, and Murang'a Seal have also let in goals in their last four games. With both defenses showing vulnerabilities, it’s likely that both teams will find the back of the net again in this match.

Ulinzi Stars vs Murang’a SEAL, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - Yes @1.76 odds on 1XBet.

Goals, Ulinzi Stars vs Murang’a SEAL to produce at least 2

In the last two matches between Ulinzi Stars and Murang’a SEAL, at least two goals have been produced. These encounters happened last season, where in both legs it ended in a one-all draw.

Ulinzi Stars have seen at least two goals in four of their last five FKF Premier League matches. Both teams are not fans of scoring and not super sharp in front of the goal hence over 1.5 will be a safer market to choose or even under 2.5.