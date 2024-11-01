Ulinzi Stars AFC vs AFC Leopards: Ingwe to get back to winning ways

Ulinzi Stars will be playing hosts to AFC Leopards at Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi this Sunday in the FKF Premier League clash.

+

Best Bets for Ulinzi Stars vs AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards to bounce back against Ulinzi Stars and win at odds of @TBA at 1xBet .

. Less than three goals to be scored in the match between Ulinzi Stars vs AFC Leopards, Under 2.5 goals @TBA odds at 1xBet .

. Leopards to score over 0.5 @TBA odds on 1xBet.

We are tipping AFC Leopards to secure a 1-0 victory over hosting side Ulinzi Stars on Sunday evening.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Ulinzi Stars finally registered their first-ever win of the season over the weekend as they beat Posta Rangers 2-1 to move out of the relegation zone. After conceding early in the game courtesy of Curtis Wekesa’s goal, Ulinzi Stars staged a comeback to win 2-1 with Micheal Oduor and Enosh Ochieng on target for the Soldiers.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards’ struggles worsened as they dropped more points with a narrow 1-0 loss to Muranga Seal. Coming from a 1-1 draw against Kariobangi Sharks, Leopards who were keen to get back to winning ways were shocked following Obina Humphrey’s that separated the two teams. It marked the second loss for AFC Leopards, who had started too well but now they’ve dropped to fourth on the log with 10 points, seven behind league leaders KCB.

This will be another challenge for AFC Leopards, a must-win tie as they prepare to face Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji derby for their next clash.

AFC Leopards to bounce back with a win over Ulinzi Stars

Leopards haven’t been at their best this season with three wins so far from their opening six matches. They meet Ulinzi Stars who have also been struggling this campaign with only a single victory in their record.

In their last six encounters, AFC Leopards have dominated Ulinzi, securing four wins while losing the other two. This strong record gives Leopards an edge as they prepare for their next clash.

Last season, these two teams met twice with AFC Leopards beating Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in both legs, claiming maximum points.

Ulinzi Stars vs AFC Leopards Bet 1, Leopards to win @TBA odds on 1xBet.

AFC Leopards to keep a clean sheet against Ulinzi Stars

Ulinzi Stars’ attack hasn’t been at their best when meeting AFC Leopards as was evident last season with Ingwe keeping two clean sheets. In the last six meetings, AFC Leopards have managed to keep four clean sheets.

We are backing AFC Leopards to continue with their good record at the back with yet another clean sheet.

Ulinzi Stars AFC vs AFC Leopards, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - No @TBA odds on 1xBet.

Goals, Ulinzi Stars vs AFC Leopards, Leopards to score at least 1

This season, AFC Leopards have scored at least a goal in four of their first six opening matches. Against Ulinzi Stars, Ingwe has scored in four of their last six meetings in all competitions.

We are backing AFC Leopards to grab at least a goal against Ulinzi Stars.