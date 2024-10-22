Tusker FC vs Ulinzi Stars Predictions: The Brewers to overpower winless Ulinzi

Ulinzi Stars will travel to Police Sacco Stadium to take on Tusker FC this Wednesday as the FKF Premier League enters matchday 6.

+

Best Bets for Tusker FC vs Ulinzi Stars

Tusker FC to secure their third victory of the domestic league with a win over Ulinzi Stars at odds of @TBA at 1xBet.

Tusker to keep a clean sheet against Ulinzi Stars, Both Teams to Score - No @TBA odds at 1xBet.

We are tipping Tusker FC to inflict more damage on Ulinzi Stars season with a slim 1-0 victory on Wednesday noon.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Following three matches without a win for Tusker FC, the Brewers got back to winning ways last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Talanta FC. It marked the second win for Tusker this season, after getting a 1-0 victory over Sofapaka in their opening game of the campaign. The win lifted Tusker to fifth on the log with eight points, five behind leaders KCB.

Meanwhile, Ulinzi Stars' winless run continued over the weekend as they dropped more points following a goalless draw with Police FC. Ulinzi will be hunting for their first-ever victory following a bad start to the current campaign. They were defeated 1-0 by Muranga Seal in their league opener before a 2-2 draw with Shabana FC. Just before the international break, they had suffered a 1-0 loss to league leaders KCB.

Tusker FC to secure second consecutive victory

Ulinzi Stars have managed only a single victory over Tusker Fc in their last six meetings in all competitions. Last season, Ulinzi beat Tusker 1-0, the only victory in six encounters, in the first leg before losing the reverse fixture with the same scoreline.

Meanwhile, Tusker have beaten Ulinzi twice in those six meetings, losing once with the rest of the matches ending in draws. While playing at home, Tusker haven’t lost any match in their last five matches, winning four while drawing the other. Playing away from home, Ulinzi Stars suffered a 1-0 loss to KCB.

Ahead of the clash, Tusker remain the favourites and we are backing them to secure a slim victory over struggling Ulinzi Stars.

Tusker FC vs Ulinzi Stars Bet 1, Tusker to win @TBA odds on 1xBet.

Tusker FC to keep a clean sheet against Ulinzi Stars

In their first opening four matches, Ulinzi Stars have managed to keep only a single clean sheet scoring just three goals in the process. Meanwhile, Tusker have managed just a single clean sheet so far, conceding in four of their five opening matches.

As per head-to-head stats, Tusker FC have kept four clean sheets in their last six matches in all competitions. With Ulinzi Stars’ forward failing to deliver in front of the goal, we are backing Tusker FC to register their second clean sheet.

Tusker FC vs Ulinzi Stars, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - No @TBA odds on 1xBet.

Goals, Tusker FC vs Ulinzi Stars to produce at least 3

Matches between Tusker and Ulinzi Stars haven’t seen lots of goals scored with last season seeing a 1-0 scoreline in both legs. At least less than three goals have been produced in five of the last six encounters between the two teams.