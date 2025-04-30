Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt Predictions: Leaky Defences at Both Ends to Deliver an Exciting Semi-final

Our expert Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt predictions for the Europa League semi-final first leg suggest BTTS and the highest scoring half to give value.

+

Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.44 with BetWinner

Both teams to score - yes @ 1.81 with BetWinner

Tottenham highest scoring half - second half @ 2.23 with BetWinner

Our prediction is for Tottenham to win 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Tottenham didn’t cover themselves in glory on Sunday evening. They were on the wrong end of a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of newly-crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool.

However, it is possible that the Lily Whites had Thursday's Europa League first-leg semi-final in mind. With a few hurdles to go, Spurs have a realistic chance of ending their 17-year trophy drought.



The first of those hurdles is this semi-final first leg against the dangerous Bodo/Glimt.

The Norwegian side won 3-0 on Sunday in the Eliteserien and, after beating Lazio in the quarter-final of this competition, will fancy their chances.

Glimt have created history by being the first Norwegian side to qualify for a European semi-final, which they can use as motivation to go all the way.

They faced English opposition earlier in the league phase of the Europa League. While disappointing, the 3-2 defeat at Manchester United will give them hope against English opposition.

Kjetil Knutsen has to rally his troops to pull off an away performance to remember if they’re to take an advantage back home for the second leg next week.

Probable Lineups for Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt

Tottenham expected line-up: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bergvall, Bentacur, Maddison, Johnson, Tel, Solanke

Bodo/Glimt expected line-up: Haikin, Sjovold, Bjortuft, Gundersen, Bjorkan, Evjen, Berg, Saltnes, Maatta, Hauge, Hogh

Goals Are the Order of the Day

Neither of these teams are goal goal-shy. The hosts scored 22 goals in this competition, averaging 1.84 per game, with the visitors netting 27 goals in 14 games.

Only Lyon (29) and Manchester United (28) have scored more goals than Bodo/Glimt this term. Five of their seven away dates produced more than 2.5 goals in the Europa League.

But, they have a tendency to concede as well, having shipped 20 goals at an average of 1.43 goals per game.

Seven of Tottenham’s 12 games also produced more than 2.5 goals, four of those matches coming in North London, making a case for goals to be the order of the day in our Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt predictions.

Joy for Both Teams

With goals expected on Thursday, they’re likely to come at both ends. Tottenham have shown that playing this high line consistently is costing them defensively.

Four of Spurs’ last five outings produced goals at both ends, while seven of their 12 Europa League matches ended with the same outcome.

It’s worth noting that 11 of Glimt’s 14 fixtures (79%) saw both teams find the back of the net.

Six of their seven road trips (86%) had both teams scoring. This is why this is the second of our Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt predictions.

Considering how Tottenham play and with Dragusin ruled out through injury, the home defence could ship at least one goal.

Strong Second Stanza

Spurs have had a trend of coming on strong in the second half of games in the Europa League this term. They’ve scored 12 of their 22 goals after the restart (55%).

At home, Ange Postecoglou’s charges scored eight of their 13 goals in the second stanza (62%), indicating just how much the North London fans push their team towards the final whistle.

Glimt have conceded 12 goals away from home in Europe, eight of those came after halftime, supporting our theory that Tottenham could enjoy a better second period.