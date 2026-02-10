Sunderland vs Liverpool predictions: Unbeaten home record at stake

Our betting expert expects the hosts to compete fiercely at home and take something off a wounded Liverpool team.

Best bets for Sunderland vs Liverpool

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.86 on BetWinner

Anytime goalscorer - Hugo Ekitike at odds of 2.12 on BetWinner

Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ draw at odds of 5.95 on BetWinner

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool

Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool Goalscorers prediction: Sunderland: Brian Brobbey, Enzo Le Fee; Liverpool: Hugo Ekitike, Mohamed Salah

Sunderland’s exceptional season in the Premier League continues to excite, as they are the only remaining team in the division that are yet to be beaten at home. This represents the longest such run by a promoted side in the English top flight since the 1977/78 season.

The Black Cats enter Matchday 26 in ninth place, with their European qualification prospects still very much alive. The hosts are only seven points outside the top five, a position achieved largely due to their home form.

However, that record will be at stake this Wednesday, as they welcome Liverpool to the Stadium of Light. The Reds will be smarting after losing 2-1 to Manchester City at Anfield over the weekend.

After 84 minutes, Liverpool were in control with a 1-0 lead, but ultimately lost to a stoppage-time penalty from Erling Haaland. The result left them outside the top five and at risk of failing to qualify for Europe competition as Premier League champions.

While Arne Slot’s side are only four points behind Chelsea and aim for a more comfortable win, the hosts trail the Reds by only three points. A victory for the Black Cats would create opportunities for several other clubs seeking European spots.

Probable lineups for Sunderland vs Liverpool

Sunderland expected lineup: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Mandava, Sadiki, Diarra, Hume, Le Fee, Talbi, Brobbey

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Defensive challenges on the road

Sunderland have been impressive offensively at home. They’ve scored 21 goals in their 12 league home fixtures, which is an average of 1.75 goals per match. While they boast the third-best defence at home outside of the top two teams, keeping Liverpool from scoring will be a difficult challenge.

The Reds have found the back of the net in 10 of their dozen league away games, scoring 19 times in that period. However, their defence has been a weakness on the road, as they’ve conceded an average of 1.75 goals per away game. This is higher than the league average of 1.56.

Additionally, 58% of Sunderland’s league matches at the Stadium of Light featured goals at both ends. Meanwhile, 67% of Liverpool’s away fixtures saw both teams score, a trend that occurred in four of the Reds' last five matches on the road.

Sunderland vs Liverpool Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.86 on BetWinner

Returning to goalscoring form

Hugo Ekitike certainly didn’t perform as expected against Man City, recording only three shots on Sunday. Nevertheless, he was the most attacking forward for the Reds, taking 10 touches in the opposition’s penalty area. He is likely to have more opportunities to score against Sunderland on Wednesday night.

Ekitike is currently in excellent form, as he’s now scored three goals in his last three games. The Frenchman has netted 10 league goals for the Reds, the highest for the club. His goals account for a quarter of Liverpool’s total in the league this season.

While the visitors benefited from an own goal in their previous meeting, the forward is considered the most likely candidate to score in this fixture.

Sunderland vs Liverpool Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Hugo Ekitike at odds of 2.12 on BetWinner

A tightly contested game under the lights

Regis Le Bris’s men have proven extremely difficult to beat at home, drawing against the likes of Arsenal and Man City at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats benefit greatly from the atmosphere created by their supporters, earning 72% of their total points this season at their home stadium.

Five of their 12 games ended in draws, with four of them coming against teams positioned higher in the league table at the time. Meanwhile, Liverpool head into this game on the back of just one win across their last seven league games, four of which ended in stalemates.

The Reds won only two of their last 10 away league games, which is hardly inspiring form from the Merseysiders. It’s worth noting that 12 of Sunderland’s Premier League matches went into halftime level on terms, the highest such record in the division. Additionally, Liverpool scored 16 of their 19 away goals in the second period this season.

As a result, it won’t be surprising to see this fixture end in a draw at both halftime and fulltime.

Sunderland vs Liverpool Betting Tip 3: Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ draw at odds of 5.95 on BetWinner

