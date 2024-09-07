Switzerland vs Spain Predictions: Spain to win, Olmo to score

Our football betting expert brings you his Switzerland vs Spain predictions ahead of their Nations League encounter at 8:45 pm on Sunday.

Switzerland vs Spain Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Switzerland vs Spain

Spain Victory with odds of @1.81 on 1xBet, equating to a 55.2% chance of the European Champions winning.

Dani Olmo to score

Both teams to score with odds of @1.97 on 1xBet, representing a 50.8% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Spain have the quality to beat Switzerland 2-1 on the road.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The European Champions head to Switzerland for the second game of their Nations League campaign on Sunday night.

Switzerland’s last match prior to the start of the Nations League was their penalty shootout defeat against England at Euro 2024. Murat Yakin’s side were on the verge of knocking out the Three Lions after Breel Embolo’s goal. Bukayo Saka’s late equaliser ended those hopes. The Swiss also managed a draw against Germany in that tournament and will be confident of putting up a fight here.

The Swiss were drawn in Spain’s Nations League group in the last edition of the tournament. They finished just two points behind the side that topped the group on that occasion. Yakin’s team should be competitive in a group that also includes Serbia and Denmark.

Spain were the best team in Germany over the summer and they got their reward when they lifted the trophy. Luis De La Fuente has transformed the national team since taking over. La Roja have a young squad but look ready to compete for several years and could potentially dominate, just as they did from 2008 to 2012.

Possession-based football has long been synonymous with the Spanish national team but their mercurial wide players add another facet to their game. It will be interesting to see how this young squad develops during the Nations League.

Probable Lineups for Switzerland vs Spain

The probable lineup for Switzerland in the "system of play."

Sommer, Rodriguez, Akanji, Schar; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler, Ndoye; Rieder, Vargas, Embolo

The probable lineup for Spain in the "system of play."

Raya; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz, Olmo; Williams, Yamal, Oyarzabal

Spain Look Unstoppable

Spain got the better of England, France and Germany on their way to winning the European Championships. Their ability to take the game to their fellow European heavyweights makes them a formidable foe and they should get the better of the Swiss here.

Luis De La Fuente’s side have lost just one of their last 19 matches. They are enjoying a run of 10 games unbeaten coming into these Nations League matches. Over that period, Spain are scoring an average of 2.7 goals per game and conceding just 0.8.

Spain kick off their campaign with a trip to Serbia before hedging to Switzerland and will fancy their chances of taking six points from those matches. La Roja won 1-0 the last time they played away against Switzerland.

Switzerland vs Spain Bet 1: Spain Victory @1.81 with 1xBet

Fernandes to sparkle again

Dani Olmo wasn’t a starter for Spain heading into Euro 2024 but the midfielder proved to be a crucial player for the team. He scored three goals and assisted a further two. All three of Omo’s goals came in the knockout stages and his performances earned him a switch to Barcelona.

Olmo has hit the ground running in La Liga. He had netted two goals in two matches since joining the Catalan giants and should be good for a goal here.

In the last year, Dani Olmo has a non-penalty xG of 0.28 per 90 minutes but his purple patch in front of goal should mean he ventures forward here.

Switzerland vs Spain Bet 2: Dani Olmo Anytime Scorer

The Swiss Can Get on the Scoresheet

Spain have found clean sheets hard to come by of late so we are backing both teams to score here.

La Roja have conceded in their last four matches. They have also conceded in four of their last clashes with Switzerland. While they should come out on top here, the home side have the quality to cause problems for De La Fuente’s defensive unit.

Switzerland scored in all five matches at Euro 2024 with an average of 1.6 goals per game. They faced the likes of England, Italy and Germany so they will have no fear here.

Switzerland vs Spain Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @1.97 with 1xBet