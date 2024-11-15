Switzerland vs Serbia Predictions: Switzerland to edge out in a tight Matchup

Switzerland to face Serbia in the UEFA Nations League group stages.

With both teams seeking to secure the three points, Switzerland’s performance at the EURO 2024, showed tactical and resilience in the pitch. Switzerland has what it takes to cause an upset against Serbia.



Best bets for Switzerland vs Serbia

Switzerland to Win, 1.91 odds on 1xBet , with 52% probability for the Swiss Rossocrociati to secure the victory.

, with 52% probability for the Swiss Rossocrociati to secure the victory. Under 2.5 Match Goals, 1.77 odds on 1xBet , representing a 56% chance of a low score result.

, representing a 56% chance of a low score result. Both Teams to Score - No, 1.82 odds on 1xBet, suggesting a 55% chance that only Switzerland will score.

Under 2.5 Match Goals, Score Prediction is 1-0.

Switzerland expected to win in a tight contest

Switzerland enters this match with mounting pressure to redeem themselves after suffering losses in their last two matches against Denmark and Spain. Despite the recent poor performance, the Swiss Rossocrociati have the acumen to strategize and leverage on the home advantage to trounce Serbia. In their last encounter, Switzerland lost to Serbia with the match ending in a 2-0 score. Switzerland's performance in their encounter with Denmark suggests that they may give a hard time to Serbia who seemed to have struggled to take possession of the ball in their match against Spain.

Switzerland to Win, 1.91 odds on 1xBet

Low Score Event of Under 2.5 Goals Expected

Both teams have employed defensive tactics in recent games, with their last few fixtures often ending with fewer than three goals. In the Nations League games where they have faced off, they’ve always kept the game tight and focused on defense rather than high score approach. Their emphasis on structure and limiting opponents’ chances makes a low goal count more likely.

The last match between Serbia and Switzerland ended in a 2-0 result. Both teams recently had tight matches where opponents were of equal tact and prowess and the matches ended with less than 2.5 goals scored. Under 2.5 Match Goals would be our safest bet option.

Under 2.5 Goals 1.77 odds on 1xBet

Switzerland to Win with a Clean Sheet

Considering this is a high-stakes event, Switzerland will be out to redeem themselves with a defensive tactic in a bid to shut down Serbia’s attack team. Serbia’s chances of breaking the Swiss Rossocrociati back line, and putting the ball behind the opposing net will be a tall order.

We expect Serbia to use the pushing forward mechanism to put pressure on the opponent. Switzerland on the other hand has a history of taking advantage to counter-attack to secure goals.

The circumstances surrounding this event highly favor Switzerland. Looking at their last three matches where they played hosts, they have not failed to secure a goal. This matchup could see Switzerland grabbing at least a goal while conceding none.