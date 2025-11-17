Spain vs Turkey predictions: Oyarzabal to send La Roja to the World Cup

Our betting expert expects a decisive home victory, with Mikel Oyarzabal finding the net as Spain seal their place at the 2026 World Cup.

Best bets for Spain vs Turkey

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Spain 2-0 Turkey

Goalscorers prediction - Spain: Mikel Oyarzabal, Mikel Merino

These have been the two outstanding teams in Group E of World Cup qualifying in Europe. Spain have won all of their five matches, including a stunning 6-0 victory against Turkey in the reverse fixture.

However, Luis de la Fuente’s team have not yet statistically secured qualification. That should only be a formality on Tuesday, as Turkey need to win by seven goals to win the group.

Vincenzo Montella’s side won both matches against Georgia and Bulgaria. They beat the latter 2-0 on Saturday, while Spain dominated Georgia 4-0 in Tbilisi on the same day.

Probable lineups for Spain vs Turkey

Spain expected lineup: Simon, Cucurella, Laporte, Vivian, Llorente, Ruiz, Zubimendi, Merino, Baena, Oyarzabal, Ferran

Turkey expected lineup: Cakir, Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Calhanoglu, Kokcu, Aydin, Guler, Yildiz, Akturkoglu

Hosts to seal perfect record

On Sunday, England became the first team to complete World Cup qualifying in Europe without conceding a goal or losing a point. Spain can achieve the same record if they win this match without letting the opponent score.

Despite dealing with several injuries, they’ve been unstoppable in this campaign. Their 4-0 rout of Georgia at the weekend was their latest dominant display. Excluding a penalty shootout defeat to Portugal in the Nations League, they’re now unbeaten in 30 competitive games.

Midfield depth has been crucial for their success. Even with the likes of Pedri and Rodri sidelined, other quality players have stepped up. They dominated the reverse fixture against Turkey, allowing only 0.5 xG. That suggests they should be able to keep it tight again with home advantage.

Spain vs Turkey Bet 1: Spain to win to nil at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Oyarzabal to strike again for La Roja

Mikel Oyarzabal has been having a fantastic 2025 season on the international stage. He has replaced Alvaro Morata as the main striker in this Spanish side.

The Real Sociedad forward has scored five goals in five matches in this group, equating to a strike rate of one every 77 minutes. The 28-year-old has also taken on the role of penalty taker, and he scored from the penalty spot against Georgia on Saturday.

Oyarzabal has been in good form for his struggling club too, having scored five times in 12 appearances in La Liga. He has an average of 3.1 shots per game across all matches for club and country this term. On current form, he is at value as an anytime goalscorer bet in this match.

Spain vs Turkey Bet 2: Mikel Oyarzabal to score anytime at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

A tight affair after the break

Spain have frequently controlled matches before the break during this World Cup qualifying campaign. That was the case again at the weekend, when they raced into a 3-0 lead in 35 minutes against Georgia.

However, they have frequently eased off in the second half. They only scored once after the break at the weekend. Three of their five qualifiers have produced one or fewer second-half goals.

Turkey are a much better side than they showed in the reverse fixture. They also won’t have to deal with the injured trio of Pedri, Nico Williams, and Lamine Yamal in this match. That suggests a slightly tighter game.

Spain also have no incentive to chase a dominant win and improve their goal difference on Tuesday. Another relatively low-scoring second half seems likely.