South Africa vs Zimbabwe predictions: Value in the end result

We’ve got three expert South Africa vs Zimbabwe predictions for their COSAFA Cup battle on 7 June 2025 and great value on the totals.

With locally-based players dominating both squads, this clash is likely to end in a deadlock. However, could both teams find the net?

Best bets for South Africa vs Zimbabwe

Totals - under 1.5 goals

BTTS - No

1x2 - Draw

We expect a 0-0 draw.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The South African team that represents the country in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations Cup (COSAFA) doesn’t compete in FIFA-sanctioned tournaments.

This competition is meant for countries in the region to develop fringe players and scout some of them for senior call-ups. The much-changed South African lineup were defeated by Mozambique in the opening match of the competition.

Although this is a home tournament for South Africa, Zimbabwe and other nations from the region have a better chance of winning. Moreover, the visitors managed a draw in their first matchup against Mauritius in Group A.

Only the team that finishes first in the group will advance to the semi-finals. Therefore, both sides need to get three points when they meet at the Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Predicted lineups for South Africa vs Zimbabwe

South Africa expected lineup: Mbanjwa, Dithejane, McCarthy, Okon, Moralo, Dlamini, Letlapa, Sebelebele, Mkhize, Barns, Letsoalo

Zimbabwe expected lineup: Mapisa, Kaseke, Mbeba, Chapinduka, Takaedza, Padera, Muzenda, Mupomba, Meke, Ngwenya

Goal drought

Low-scoring affairs aren’t uncommon in African football, especially when fringe national team players are given a chance. That was evident in the two opening fixtures of this year’s COSAFA Cup, as they produced just one goal collectively.

From a South African perspective, this is the same group of players that recently secured qualification for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN). Also, it’s worth noting that two of their last three outings ended with fewer than two goals.

Zimbabwe have performed slightly better. However, we are likely to see a goal drought in this fixture based on their opening match.

Despite the head-to-head record, including fixtures between the main national sides, two of their last three meetings have ended with one or fewer goals. Therefore, we can expect the same outcome this Saturday.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Betting Tip 1: Totals - under 1.5 goals

At least one blank

Two of their last three meetings have resulted in either one team scoring or no goals at all. In contrast, four of Zimbabwe’s last five games saw both teams score, and that includes matches played by the main team.

Meanwhile, only one team has scored across South Africa’s last five matches. They’ve won three and lost two of them. Also, only one side has found the net in the opening fixtures of this competition.

Given the low-scoring trend of the COSAFA Cup, their match on Saturday will either end in a draw or see one team score.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No

Cancelling each other out

Their last five head-to-heads have produced only one deadlock. South Africa will try to limit the damage of their opening loss in the competition and play it safe.

The fact that they’ve lost two of the last three games may be a concern for Bafana COSAFA coach Vela Khumalo and his men. As a result, the hosts could be more pragmatic in their approach, limiting their attacking options.

The visitors can afford to take more risks, especially since they’ve registered a point to their name. The Warriors will likely win this match if it doesn’t end in a draw.

However, they enter this fixture on a winless run of seven internationals, losing three and drawing four. Their last win came against South African opposition last year. It’s possible that they will cancel each other out and leave with a point.