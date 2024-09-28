Sofapaka vs Bandari: The Dockers to deepen Sofapaka’s struggles

Sofapaka FC will lock horns with Bandari on Sunday at Police Sacco Stadium, Nairobi as FKF Premier League enters matchday four.

+

Best Bets for Sofapaka vs Bandari

FC Bandari to secure second win in a row with a 47% win probability.

Less than three goals to be produced in the match between Sofapaka and Bandari, Under 2.5 goals with a 67% probability.

We are tipping FC Bandari to secure a 1-0 victory over hosts Sofapaka on Sunday evening.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Sofapaka will be chasing their first ever victory this weekend when they face Mombasa based side Bandari FC. Batoto ba Mungu have had it rough in the first three opening matches, losing twice while forcing a single draw. Sofapaka started their new campaign with a 1-0 loss to Tusker FC before suffering the same scoreline defeat to Talanta FC.

Last weekend, they came so close to suffering their third defeat in a row to Mathare United courtesy of Jeff Kinyanjui’s goal but Benjamin Mosha saved the day for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Bandari are still unbeaten from their two opening matches, drawing 1-1 against Posta Rangers before beating Mara Sugar 1-0 at Mbaraki Sports Club. Their third match was supposed to be against Gor Mahia but it was postponed to a later date as K’Ogalo were on international duty against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League.

Bandari FC are currently fourth on the log with 4 points having played two matches while Sofapaka are 16th on the log with a single point from 3 games. Gor Mahia and Police are yet to kick the ball this season, leaving Sofapaka with a very bad start to the current campaign.

Bandari FC to extend their unbeaten run

Sofapaka do not have a good record against the visiting side Bandari as they’ve lost four of their last six games. Playing at home this season, Sofapaka have already lost to Talanta FC by a 1-0 scoreline courtesy of Alex Juma’s stoppage time penalty.

In the last four away matches, Bandari have tasted defeat once against Tusker FC, winning a single game while drawing the rest.

Sofapaka have beaten Bandari just once in their last six Kenya Premier League encounters, forcing a single draw while losing the rest.

We are backing Bandari to secure a slim victory against Sofapaka this weekend.

Sofapaka FC vs Bandari Bet 1, Bandari to win.

Bandari FC to keep a clean sheet against Sofapaka

Sofapaka have been struggling in front of the goal this season as they have managed to score only a single goal in the first opening three matches. On the other hand, Bandari have had a better defense, conceding just a single goal in the first two opening games.

Bandari has kept three clean sheets so far in the last six meetings against Sofapaka.

Sofapaka FC vs Bandari, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - No.

Goals, Sofapaka FC vs Bandari to produce less than three

Clashes between Sofapaka and Bandari haven’t seen lots of goals with more than two goals witnessed only twice in six fixtures. Less than three goals have been produced in four of the last six games.